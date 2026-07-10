Sensex, Nifty gain over 1% each as global sentiment improves, crude prices soften

India’s equity market surged sharply on Friday with benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - gaining over 1% each on the back of improved investor sentiment, which was aided by easing geopolitical tensions and a continued decline in crude oil prices. At close, the Nifty 50 gained 1.02% to settle at 24,206, while the Sensex advanced 1.08% to close at 77,569.

As per the latest development, missile exchanges in the West Asia region have come to a halt amid reports that efforts are being made to get diplomacy between Iran and the US back on track after the exchange of heavy fire earlier this week. The global equity market took a beating on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said that the interim agreement with Iran is over.

“Globally, easing oil prices and a recovery in the technology sector have further improved sentiment toward India, supporting a rebound in FII inflows. Importantly, the hawkish tone of the FOMC meeting has not weighed on global markets, as recent data suggests inflationary pressures are likely to moderate,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited. Brent crude oil prices were trading at a minor cut at $76 a barrel on Friday.

He added that Positive business updates from banks, along with a constructive outlook for the IT sector driven by in-line estimates, a potential rebound in global spending, and AI-related opportunities, have set the stage for an optimistic start to the Q1 earnings season.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose about 4% intraday on Friday after the company reported a 5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,349 crore for Q1FY27. The stock settled 1% higher at Rs 2,068 apiece. Other IT stocks such as Infosys and Wipro also advanced on Friday.