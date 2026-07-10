TCS flags AI-driven productivity gains reducing client spending

Artificial intelligence (AI) is beginning to change the commercial model of India's $315-billion IT services industry, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saying productivity gains from AI are helping lower clients' technology spending even as companies bet on larger transformation programmes to offset the impact.

The comments from India's largest IT services exporter come at a time when the sector is grappling with weak discretionary spending, delayed decision-making by clients and growing pressure to pass AI-driven efficiency gains back to customers. Analysts expect these themes to dominate the Q1 earnings season for major IT firms including Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro.

Responding to an analyst's question on whether AI-led productivity was resulting in revenue deflation, TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan said the company was already sharing productivity benefits with customers during contract renewals and, in some cases, proactively identifying opportunities to reduce clients' technology spending.

"It is difficult to quantify. As the projects come up for renewal, we find opportunities along with our clients to harness productivity benefits... We also have seen in many places whenever our associates proactively look at opportunities and go to our customers and say where we can reduce the overall spend," Krithivasan said.

He said the company expects the savings generated through AI to create opportunities for larger business transformation programmes over time rather than reduce the overall technology opportunity.