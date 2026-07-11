Weekly Review | Gold slips for second straight week as stronger dollar caps safe-haven demand

Gold prices witnessed a volatile but largely downward trend during the week of July 6-11, 2026, as investors balanced lingering geopolitical uncertainties against a stronger US dollar and expectations that the US Federal Reserve would maintain a cautious stance on interest rates. While safe-haven demand provided intermittent support, it was not sufficient to offset profit booking and the renewed strength of the dollar, resulting in the precious metal ending the week lower in both international and domestic markets.

The week opened with gold under pressure after the metal failed to sustain the gains recorded in the previous week. Investors preferred to lock in profits as confidence improved across global equity markets and concerns over an immediate escalation of geopolitical tensions eased. The recovery in the US dollar further reduced the appeal of gold, which becomes relatively more expensive for holders of other currencies when the greenback strengthens.

Throughout the week, market sentiment remained closely tied to expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Investors assessed incoming economic data for clues on the likely timing of future interest-rate decisions. Although there were indications that the US economy was gradually slowing, inflation concerns continued to influence the outlook, prompting expectations that interest rates would remain elevated for longer than previously anticipated. Higher interest rates generally weigh on gold prices because the metal does not generate any yield, making interest-bearing assets comparatively more attractive.

The movement in US Treasury yields also played a significant role in determining the direction of bullion prices. Rising bond yields increased the opportunity cost of holding gold, encouraging investors to shift towards fixed-income assets. This prevented gold from capitalising fully on the safe-haven demand arising from global uncertainties.

Geopolitical developments remained an important factor during the week. While tensions in parts of the Middle East and continuing global trade uncertainties kept investors cautious, the absence of any major escalation reduced the urgency to seek refuge in gold. The easing of fears surrounding energy supply disruptions also contributed to improved risk appetite in financial markets, limiting the upside for bullion.

International gold prices consequently traded within a narrow range through most of the week before ending lower. The metal experienced brief recoveries whenever the dollar weakened or geopolitical concerns resurfaced, but these gains proved temporary as selling pressure returned. The overall trend reflected a market searching for fresh catalysts after the strong rally witnessed during the first half of the year.

The domestic gold market broadly mirrored international trends. Gold prices in India declined during the week as lower global prices offset the impact of fluctuations in the rupee.