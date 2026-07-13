Financial services, data centres and cloud to drive Airtel’s next phase of growth

Bharti Airtel is preparing for its next phase of growth by expanding beyond traditional telecom services and building new digital businesses across financial services, data centres and cloud infrastructure, Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said in his annual letter to shareholders.

With India’s digital economy accelerating and demand for connectivity, cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI) rising, Airtel plans to leverage its network strength, customer base and technology capabilities to create new growth engines.

“Over the last few years, we took a calibrated approach to build new growth engines for Airtel. These bold bets yielded strong outcomes and have grown our conviction in three adjacencies where we believe Airtel has a clear right to win — financial services, data centres and Airtel Cloud,” Mittal said.

A key pillar of Airtel’s expansion strategy is financial services. Its subsidiary Airtel Money Limited has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a non-deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), marking a major step towards expanding its financial offerings.

Mittal said Airtel Money will be suitably capitalised over the years as the company looks to deepen financial inclusion through digital platforms.

The NBFC licence, combined with Airtel Payments Bank and its large customer base, could allow the company to offer a wider range of financial products, including credit and other digital financial services.

Airtel is also betting heavily on the data centre opportunity, driven by rapid digitisation, cloud adoption and increasing demand for local data storage.

Its data centre arm Nxtra is on track to build around 1 GW of capacity over the next few years. The company recently raised $1 billion from marquee investors, which Mittal described as validation of the opportunity and Airtel’s execution capabilities.

The expansion comes at a time when demand for computing infrastructure is expected to rise sharply with the growth of artificial intelligence applications and enterprise digitalisation.

Airtel’s third growth engine, Airtel Cloud, is focused on providing secure and locally hosted cloud solutions to enterprises.

Mittal said the company’s sovereign, telco-grade cloud offering addresses the growing need among Indian businesses for secure cloud infrastructure hosted within the country.

The company believes its telecom infrastructure, enterprise relationships and technology capabilities give it an advantage in competing in the emerging cloud market.

While expanding into new businesses, Airtel continues to invest aggressively in its core connectivity operations.

The company said its 5G Standalone readiness marks an important milestone as it prepares for the next phase of network evolution. Airtel is strengthening its transport network and building advanced 5G capabilities to improve customer experience.

Artificial intelligence is also becoming central to Airtel’s operations. The company has deployed AI across network management, customer engagement and fraud prevention. Its AI-powered spam detection solution has helped identify and block unwanted calls and messages at scale.