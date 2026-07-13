From an Audi A6 to 4 Boeings, Jet Airways’ last assets up for auctions

MUMBAI: The last of the assets, which include four Boeing aircraft, an Audi A6, a few Maruti and Honda cars, reusable aircraft components, engineering equipment, and catering inventory, of Jet Airways are going under the hammer this month, marking the last chapter of an iconic airline that ruled the skies when flying was good.

The auctions through this month come more than seven years after the Naresh Goyal-founded airline went belly up in April 2019. Jet Airways, which was the country’s largest private airline with fleet of over 120 aircraft and a market share in excess of 20%, till it stopped flying in April 2019 weighed down by a serious cash crunch sought to enter insolvency proceedings.

In 2021, a consortium called Jalan Kalrock emerged as a successful bidder. But the consortium spent years in legal disputes with lenders, the monitoring committee and other stakeholders over issues ranging from ownership transfer and payment obligations to the implementation of the resolution plan prepared by Ashish Chhawchharia of Grant Thornton.

Although the consortium obtained an air operator certificate and outlined plans to resume operations, the airline never returned to the skies. In late 2024, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal upheld liquidation after finding that Jalan Kalrock failed to implement the approved resolution plan within the stipulated timelines.