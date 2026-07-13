HCLTech Q1 profit rises 20.3% as company reports record Q1 bookings, retains FY27 guidance

IT services company HCLTech on Monday reported a 20.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, supported by double-digit revenue growth, higher operating profit and record quarterly deal bookings. The company retained its FY27 guidance, citing a healthy pipeline and continued demand for AI-led services.

HCLTech reiterated its FY27 guidance and expects company revenue growth of 1.0%-4.0% YoY in constant currency (CC) terms, while services revenue growth is projected at 1.5%-4.5% YoY in CC. The company expects EBIT margin to be in the range of 17.5%-18.5%.

Chief executive officer and managing director C Vijayakumar said the guidance excludes acquisitions. "Pipeline remains healthy," he said, adding that the company continues to see strong growth in AI-native and AI-amplified services while traditional AI-disrupted services are being optimised through automation.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,624 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 3,843 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, net profit increased 3.0%.

Revenue from operations rose 13.9% YoY to Rs 34,579 crore in the quarter ended June 30. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue increased 1.8%. However, on a constant currency (CC) basis, overall revenue declined 0.5% QoQ and grew 2.6% YoY, while services revenue increased 3.5% YoY.

Vijayakumar said, “We recorded our highest ever Q1 net-new bookings of $2.4Bn and our Advanced AI business grew 10.6% QoQ and 62.1% YoY in constant currency terms. These demonstrate that enterprises are choosing us to lead their AI-led transformation.”

He said advanced AI revenue stood at $171 million during the quarter, taking annualised advanced AI revenue to $688 million. He added that the $2.4 billion in net new bookings did not include a mega deal signed in early July.