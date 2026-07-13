India's merchandise trade deficit widens to $30.43 bn in June on surge in electronics, oil and gold imports

India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $30.43 billion in June as a sharp rise in imports of electronics, petroleum products and gold outpaced export growth, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Monday.

Merchandise exports rose 15.5% year-on-year to $40.41 billion in June, while imports grew nearly 31% to $70.84 billion, pushing the monthly trade gap to $30.43 billion, compared with $19.10 billion in June 2025.

"The trade balance in petroleum products is down. We have imported an additional $11 billion but exported around $6 billion. So there's a deficit of $5 billion in the first quarter. Similarly, in electronics also, our consumption has been going up," Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said.

Gold, electronics and petroleum products together accounted for a cumulative trade deficit of $65.9 billion during the April-June quarter.

Electronics imports in June surged 59% year-on-year, while petroleum product imports rose 40%. Although the growth in gold imports moderated to 7% in June, imports during the April-June quarter were still 47% higher than a year earlier.

Despite the widening merchandise trade gap, India's overall export momentum remained strong. Total exports, including services, increased 9.48% to $73.45 billion in June. However, total imports grew at a faster 26.85%, resulting in an overall trade deficit of $15.32 billion.

The data also showed continued diversification of India's export markets. During the first quarter of FY27, exports to South Africa, Kenya and Singapore grew 76.5%, 60% and 101.2%, respectively, compared with the same period last year.