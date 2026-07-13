Business

India's merchandise trade deficit widens to $30.43 bn in June on surge in electronics, oil and gold imports

Merchandise exports rose 15.5% year-on-year to $40.41 billion in June, while imports grew nearly 31% to $70.84 billion, pushing the monthly trade gap to $30.43 billion, compared with $19.10 billion in June 2025
Despite the widening merchandise trade gap, India's overall export momentum remained strong
Despite the widening merchandise trade gap, India's overall export momentum remained strong
Pushpita Dey
Updated on
2 min read

India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $30.43 billion in June as a sharp rise in imports of electronics, petroleum products and gold outpaced export growth, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Monday.

Merchandise exports rose 15.5% year-on-year to $40.41 billion in June, while imports grew nearly 31% to $70.84 billion, pushing the monthly trade gap to $30.43 billion, compared with $19.10 billion in June 2025.

"The trade balance in petroleum products is down. We have imported an additional $11 billion but exported around $6 billion. So there's a deficit of $5 billion in the first quarter. Similarly, in electronics also, our consumption has been going up," Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said.

Gold, electronics and petroleum products together accounted for a cumulative trade deficit of $65.9 billion during the April-June quarter.

Electronics imports in June surged 59% year-on-year, while petroleum product imports rose 40%. Although the growth in gold imports moderated to 7% in June, imports during the April-June quarter were still 47% higher than a year earlier.

Despite the widening merchandise trade gap, India's overall export momentum remained strong. Total exports, including services, increased 9.48% to $73.45 billion in June. However, total imports grew at a faster 26.85%, resulting in an overall trade deficit of $15.32 billion.

The data also showed continued diversification of India's export markets. During the first quarter of FY27, exports to South Africa, Kenya and Singapore grew 76.5%, 60% and 101.2%, respectively, compared with the same period last year.

Exports to the United States remained broadly flat during the quarter, while shipments to China rose 27.5% to $5.60 billion from $4.39 billion a year earlier. Imports from China also increased nearly 28% to $38.04 billion during the quarter.

Trade with West Asia also showed signs of recovery. Exports to the region rose to nearly $5 billion in June 2026 from $4.67 billion a year earlier.

"For West Asia, our growth recovery has started. We went down in March 2026. We improved in April. We caught up around May and in June, on a year-on-year basis, we have more or less evened out. Exports in June 2026 are 7.29% higher than last year," Agrawal said.

For the first quarter of FY27, cumulative merchandise exports increased 15.92% to $129.32 billion, while total exports of goods and services rose 11.37% to $232.73 billion.

merchandise trade deficit