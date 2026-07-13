Puravankara’s pre-sales jumps 28% in Q1 to Rs 1,439 crore, adds Rs 5,200 crore GDV pipeline

Bengaluru headquartered real estate firm Puravankara Limited reported pre-sales of Rs 1,439 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026-2027 (Q1FY27), marking a 28% YoY growth. The developer’s collection rose 40% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,199 crore, and sales area for the quarter stood at 1.36 million square feet (msft), a 9% increase over the same period last year.

Further, average price realisation improved 18% YoY to Rs 10,589 per sq ft, and Puravankara handed over 0.94 msft, delivering 745 homes, in Q1FY27. Following the update, shares of Puravankara jumps 16% on NSE and settled 11% higher at Ra 249.40 apiece.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara, said that the the 18% YoY increase in average price realisation is a clear indication that their strategic shift towards premiumisation and well-located, high-quality developments is translating into tangible value for both their customers and shareholders.