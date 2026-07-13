Sebi tightens employees’ code; mandates a 2-year cooling-off period

Market regulator Sebi has revamped the code of conduct for its employees, strengthening the internal ethics and conflict-of-interest frameworks, introducing a two-year cooling-off period for them to seek post-retirement/outside Sebi jobs.

The regulator has also set up a dedicated office of ethics and compliance to oversee disclosures, recusals and curbs on their investment plans.

Apart from the cooling-off period, the new code also makes it mandatory for employees to disclose the regulator their negotiations for future jobs, according to the changes notified through the Sebi employees' service amendment regulations, 2026. The code, notified on July 11, are among the most comprehensive reforms to the regulator's employee conduct rules in recent years.

Among the first public statements that Tuhin Kanta Pandey made after assuming office in March 2025 was to set up a high-level committee to set an ethical code of conduct framework for senior Sebi management.

While much of the attention is centred on the Sebi ban on fresh equity investments by its employees, new code also introduces a series of governance measures to safeguard the regulator's independence and address potential conflicts of interest.

One of the key changes is a two-year cooling-off period for new jobs. Under the new rules, employees who retire from/leave Sebi will not be permitted to appear before or against the market regulator on behalf of another person in any matter, including quasi-judicial proceedings, adjudication, settlement proceedings or approval-related matters, for two years from the date of their leaving the Sebi.