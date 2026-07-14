Google localises Gemini AI for regulated sectors, expands enterprise push in India

Google on Monday announced that Indian enterprises and public sector organisations will be able to run its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) models within Indian data centres through Google Distributed Cloud, as the company steps up its focus on regulated sectors that require data localisation and tighter security.

The company said enterprises, including those in regulated industries, can deploy Gemini on Google Distributed Cloud entirely within their own infrastructure, with supporting services operating without a connection to the public internet. It also said Gemini 3.5 Flash will now be available with in-country machine learning processing commitments for Indian enterprises and startups through its Gemini Enterprise platform.

Speaking at Google I/O Connect India 2026 in Bengaluru, Preeti Lobana, Country Manager, Google India, said, "India's builders are already deploying AI faster than almost anywhere else. As we drive the shift into the agentic era, where AI moves from answering queries to securely executing tasks, our focus is on providing the underlying infrastructure and guardrails the ecosystem needs to scale safely."

Alongside the enterprise announcements, Google introduced new security tools aimed at supporting the use of agentic AI. The company said Sec-Gemini V3, its cybersecurity agent, will be made available to selected government and enterprise testers, including Flipkart. It also announced CAPSEM, an open-source secure runtime environment that isolates AI agents inside virtual machines to limit the impact of security breaches or malicious prompts.

Google also announced open standards to support secure AI-based transactions and collaboration between AI agents. These include Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC), which protects against stolen session cookies, and Agents-to-Payments, which enables authorised low-value AI-led financial transactions alongside the Agent2Agent protocol. The company said it has partnered with IIT Delhi and IIT Madras on research into agentic AI safety and threat detection.