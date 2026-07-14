India-UK FTA: India secures gains across sectors

With the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India and the UK coming into force on Tuesday, India has secured significant gains across sectors, including preferential steel quotas, social security exemptions for Indian professionals, and wide-ranging tariff concessions for exporters.

A key breakthrough under the agreement is a special concession on steel quotas. India has secured a quota worth approximately $350 million—well above its historical average steel exports of around $200 million to the UK—along with access to residual quotas, according to the Commerce Ministry.

"Around 100 tariff lines covered under the UK steel quotas were worth about $200 million in exports. The quota we have received is higher at around $350 million, and we have also been granted access to a residual quota," an official said.

With enhanced allocations across nearly 100 critical tariff lines, India's steel exports to the UK are projected to touch $1 billion by FY27.

The free trade agreement has also brought substantial financial relief for Indian professionals and employers through the newly enacted Double Contribution Convention (DCC), which eliminates the requirement for Indian workers temporarily posted to the UK to make dual social security contributions for up to five years.

The Commerce Ministry estimates that the provision will benefit more than 75,000 Indian workers and around 900 employers, translating into annual savings of over $600 million for industry and significantly improving the competitiveness of Indian firms operating in the UK.

Under the DCC, Indian professionals on temporary assignments in the UK will continue contributing to India's social security system and will be exempt from paying the UK's National Insurance contributions during the five-year period.

The UK has also offered tariff liberalisation on 98.8% of its tariff lines, making 97.7% of India's trade value immediately duty-free. According to the Commerce Ministry, Indian exporters are expected to start benefiting from the agreement from day one.