India, UK trade pact to come into force from July 15: An Explainer

The comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA) that was signed between India and the UK on July 25, 2025, after several rounds of negotiations, will come into force from July 15, 2026.

This will be the sixth free trade agreement to be implemented by the Narendra Modi government. Earlier, India implemented such pacts with Mauritius, UAE, Australia, EFTA (European Free Trade Association), and Oman.

The agreement, one of the biggest for New Delhi in the past few years, will unlock duty-free access for nearly 99% of Indian exports.

Below are some of the key points to understand the significance of CETA for Indian businesses and consumers: