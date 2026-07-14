Navi Mumbai airport kicks off international operations with first flight to Abu Dhabi

NEW DELHI: Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL) announced on Tuesday the commencement of scheduled international operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with Air India Express launching direct services between Navi Mumbai and Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), from July 15, 2026.
The thrice-weekly service opens NMIA's international network in less than 200 days after the airport commenced domestic operations on December 25, 2025.
Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), AAHL, said, “The launch of our first scheduled international flight marks the beginning of a new phase in Navi Mumbai International Airport's journey. As we expand our network with more airline partners and destinations, our focus remains on delivering seamless operations and a world-class travel experience while strengthening Navi Mumbai's position as a preferred gateway for international travel."
Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman, Air India Express, said, “We are delighted to launch international operations from Navi Mumbai with direct flights to Abu Dhabi, creating a convenient new gateway to the UAE for travellers from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Navi Mumbai is a key pillar of our dual-airport strategy, complementing our network from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.”
In less than seven months, NMIA has connected 46 domestic destinations, served more than 2.3 million passengers and now handles around 150 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) each day.
The inaugural international flight also carries NMIA's first global perishable export shipment, establishing the airport as a new gateway for high-value, time-sensitive cargo. The milestone is expected to improve international market access for Indian exporters while strengthening NMIA's growing cargo capabilities, said AAHL in a statement.
It added that as the airport expands its airline partnerships and destination network, it is poised to play an increasingly important role in strengthening Mumbai's aviation capacity while supporting India's growing international connectivity, trade and tourism.