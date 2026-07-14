Navi Mumbai airport kicks off international operations with first flight to Abu Dhabi

NEW DELHI: Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL) announced on Tuesday the commencement of scheduled international operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with Air India Express launching direct services between Navi Mumbai and Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), from July 15, 2026.

The thrice-weekly service opens NMIA's international network in less than 200 days after the airport commenced domestic operations on December 25, 2025.

Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), AAHL, said, “The launch of our first scheduled international flight marks the beginning of a new phase in Navi Mumbai International Airport's journey. As we expand our network with more airline partners and destinations, our focus remains on delivering seamless operations and a world-class travel experience while strengthening Navi Mumbai's position as a preferred gateway for international travel."