Oil extends gains after fresh US strikes

Oil prices surged on Tuesday after fresh US strikes against Iran, fuelling fears over their already fragile truce and the risk of another spike in inflation.

Rising oil prices hit European equities, while Asian stocks mostly climbed after tech firms enjoyed some reprieve from the latest bout of selling.

The latest attacks came after Iranian forces struck a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz early on Sunday, before announcing the closure of the waterway through which about a fifth of global oil passes.

That led to a series of US strikes on sites in the Islamic republic, prompting Tehran to respond by hitting targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Oman.

US President Donald Trump vowed to reimpose a naval blockade on Iranian ports, though he said a deal with Iran was still possible.

"The prospect of more fighting and a fresh blockade has meant that traffic through the Strait has slowed to a near halt," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading group XTB.

"When the supply chain gets gummed up, this is what keeps upward pressure on the oil price," she added.

International benchmark Brent North Sea crude rose as much as five percent to trade around $87 a barrel on Tuesday.

Prices had already shot up more than nine percent on Monday.

Equity markets in Asia and Europe were mixed, though confidence remained fragile as traders worried that the sector's AI-led rally has gone too far.