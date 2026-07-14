Top 100 brands command $252.8 billion valuation, Tatas lead the list for the 18th year in a row

Information technology major Infosys retains the second slot for the fifth consecutive year, with a brand value of $16.4 billion, buoyed by demand for AI, cloud and digital transformation services, the national insurer Life Insurance Corporation comes third after its brand value rose 12% to $15.3 billion.

The HDFC Group ranks fourth with a 2% decline in brand value to $13.9 billion, while Reliance Group rounds out the top five with an 11% increase to $10.8 billion, driven by growth across retail, telecom, digital services and energy.

The SBI Group is at the sixth slot with a 2% increase in brand value to $9.8 billion followed by HCL Tech at $9 billion.

The biggest mover among the top 10 brands this year is the Adani Group, a first for the group, at the eighth place after its brand value surged 31% to $8.5 billion.

Engineering major L&T ranks ninth with a 12% increase in brand value at $8.3 billion, while Airtel completes the top 10 with a 6% rise in the valuation at $8.1 billion.

Outside the top 10, the wind energy pioneer Suzlon Energy has emerged as the country’s fastest-growing brand, with its brand value jumping 114% to $418 million on the back of an operational turnaround, a stronger order book and growing momentum in India's renewable energy sector.

Among the strongest brands, the Taj Hotels retains the top position for the fifth consecutive year with a brand strength index of 93.5/100, followed by the quick commerce major Zomato, with a brand value of $1.4 billion, up 37% and the national diary leader Amul with a value of $5 billion, up 22%.

Among sector-specific performers, TCS remains the most valuable IT services brand with a valuation of $21.2 billion, making it the world's second most valuable IT services brand for the fifth consecutive year.

Other standout gainers include Adani Power after its brand value surged 152% to $1.8 billion, Yes Bank, up 79% to $458 million, JSW Group, up 55% to $2.3 billion, MRF, up 24% to $863 million, and engineering company Zetwerk with a value of $513 million, up 19%.