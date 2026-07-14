Top 100 brands command $252.8 billion valuation, Tatas lead the list for the 18th year in a row

MUMBAI: Led by the Tata Group, which retains its undisputed position as the country’s most valuable brand for the 18th consecutive year,
the value of the top 100 brands rose 7% to $252.8 billion in 2026.
While at $33.6 billion the Tata's value has widened by 6% in the reporting year primarily due to its lead over rivals through its investments in electronics, semiconductors, digital infrastructure and electric mobility, due to a recovery in its stock value, the Adani Group has entered the top 10 list for the first time, and Suzlon Energy has emerged as the fastest-growing brand, according to Brand Finance's India 100 2026 report released Tuesday.
"The continued growth of the most valuable brands reflects the country’s evolution into one of the world's most dynamic business environments powered by massive domestic demand and brand resilience," said Ajimon Francis, managing director, Brand Finance India.
Nine of the top 10 companies saw brand value growth, driven by continued investments in digital transformation, manufacturing, infrastructure, financial inclusion and innovation, again led by the Tata Group.
"Tata Group's brand value grew 6% to $33.6 billion, supported by expansion into electronics, data infrastructure and digital platforms, while strengthening its presence across electric mobility, semiconductors, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing," Francis said.
Information technology major Infosys retains the second slot for the fifth consecutive year, with a brand value of $16.4 billion, buoyed by demand for AI, cloud and digital transformation services, the national insurer Life Insurance Corporation comes third after its brand value rose 12% to $15.3 billion.
The HDFC Group ranks fourth with a 2% decline in brand value to $13.9 billion, while Reliance Group rounds out the top five with an 11% increase to $10.8 billion, driven by growth across retail, telecom, digital services and energy.
The SBI Group is at the sixth slot with a 2% increase in brand value to $9.8 billion followed by HCL Tech at $9 billion.
The biggest mover among the top 10 brands this year is the Adani Group, a first for the group, at the eighth place after its brand value surged 31% to $8.5 billion.
Engineering major L&T ranks ninth with a 12% increase in brand value at $8.3 billion, while Airtel completes the top 10 with a 6% rise in the valuation at $8.1 billion.
Outside the top 10, the wind energy pioneer Suzlon Energy has emerged as the country’s fastest-growing brand, with its brand value jumping 114% to $418 million on the back of an operational turnaround, a stronger order book and growing momentum in India's renewable energy sector.
Among the strongest brands, the Taj Hotels retains the top position for the fifth consecutive year with a brand strength index of 93.5/100, followed by the quick commerce major Zomato, with a brand value of $1.4 billion, up 37% and the national diary leader Amul with a value of $5 billion, up 22%.
Among sector-specific performers, TCS remains the most valuable IT services brand with a valuation of $21.2 billion, making it the world's second most valuable IT services brand for the fifth consecutive year.
Other standout gainers include Adani Power after its brand value surged 152% to $1.8 billion, Yes Bank, up 79% to $458 million, JSW Group, up 55% to $2.3 billion, MRF, up 24% to $863 million, and engineering company Zetwerk with a value of $513 million, up 19%.