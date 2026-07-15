Escorts Kubota's new product lineup to address its falling market share

CHENNAI: India’s leading agri solutions and construction equipment manufacturer Escort Kubota Ltd (EKL) is gearing up for new product line ups across three different brands this financial year in order to address its falling market share in the country. EKL's market share fell from 10.9% in the financial year (FY) 2026 against 11.8% in FY25 as India produced 12.66 lakh units of tractors, including domestic volume of 11.66 lakh units.
EKL sold 1,33,670 tractor units, growing at 14.9%. During the 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, Nikhil Nanda, chairman and MD, said, “The industry expanded faster than we did in FY26. We had product gaps, particularly in the paddy segment and 4W drive of Powertrac brand, fewer dealer network in certain pockets.
In South India, supply short gaps impacted overall market share.” The company’s product line-up includes Farmtrac ProMaxx 2.0, Kubota MU4201, premium tractor under Digitrac series, and embedding new features into Powertrac Shaurya, a tractor designed for paddy field in South India.
The company is planning to invest heavily in its greenfield manufacturing project in Uttar Pradesh and also concentration on research and development to expand and localise its supply chain management. Nanda added, “After six years of joint venture with Japanese company Kubota, it has started showing results for the company as it has reported best-ever revenue and profits.”
The company also said that its construction equipment business generated 15% of total revenue at Rs 1,685.90 crore with volumes of 5,794 units. Akiro Kato, Deputy MD, said that India will be the growth driver for Kubota group as EKL's upcoming manufacturing plant will be supplying tractors made in India to Africa and Southeast Asian countries.
“We don’t perceive India as a manufacturing hub, but as an engineering hub as we drive our next phase of growth by keeping the country at the centre stage,” Kato said.