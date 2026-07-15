Escorts Kubota's new product lineup to address its falling market share

In South India, supply short gaps impacted overall market share.” The company’s product line-up includes Farmtrac ProMaxx 2.0, Kubota MU4201, premium tractor under Digitrac series, and embedding new features into Powertrac Shaurya, a tractor designed for paddy field in South India.

The company is planning to invest heavily in its greenfield manufacturing project in Uttar Pradesh and also concentration on research and development to expand and localise its supply chain management. Nanda added, “After six years of joint venture with Japanese company Kubota, it has started showing results for the company as it has reported best-ever revenue and profits.”

The company also said that its construction equipment business generated 15% of total revenue at Rs 1,685.90 crore with volumes of 5,794 units. Akiro Kato, Deputy MD, said that India will be the growth driver for Kubota group as EKL's upcoming manufacturing plant will be supplying tractors made in India to Africa and Southeast Asian countries.

“We don’t perceive India as a manufacturing hub, but as an engineering hub as we drive our next phase of growth by keeping the country at the centre stage,” Kato said.