India emerges as strategic AI transformation market for IT firms alongside global business

India is increasingly emerging as a strategic market for artificial intelligence-led transformation for the country's largest IT services companies, with executives at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCLTech and LTIMindtree highlighting rising domestic opportunities alongside their global businesses as Indian enterprises step up investments in AI, cloud and cybersecurity.
The shift comes as Indian companies are moving beyond experimentation with AI and expanding enterprise technology spending. A Cognizant-Dun & Bradstreet study showed that that 80% of Indian organisations are investing in technology primarily to drive revenue growth, with AI-driven automation, cloud migration and cybersecurity ranking among the top technology priorities over the next 12 months.
The country's largest IT services firms also reported stronger growth in their India business during the June quarter than in many overseas markets.
TCS reported India as its fastest-growing geography. The domestic market accounted for 2.2% of revenue in the June quarter, growing 10.6% quarter-on-quarter and 13.8% year-on-year, making it the company's fastest-growing geography in Q1 FY27
Meanwhile, HCLTech reported that India contributed 3.3% of its services revenue mix in the first quarter, with constant-currency revenue from the market growing 16.9% year-on-year, the fastest among all its geographies.
Speaking after the results, Chief Executive Officer C Vijayakumar said India is becoming an important AI opportunity for the company, citing its recent investment in sovereign AI startup Sarvam and plans to build AI infrastructure.
"Global data centre demand is set to nearly triple by 2030 thanks to AI, and in India that growth is expected to happen at an even faster rate," Vijayakumar said. He added that sovereign data requirements are increasingly requiring AI workloads to be processed within national borders, opening opportunities in government and enterprise AI deployments. HCLTech plans to invest up to Rs 3,500 crore in an AI data centre business with an initial capacity of 50 MW.
LTIMindtree reported a similar trend. India contributed 3% of the company's revenue during the June quarter, with the geography posting 15.4% year-on-year constant-currency growth, outperforming several international markets.
The domestic momentum coincides with rising enterprise technology investments across India. According to the Cognizant study, AI-driven automation is now the top technology investment priority for Indian enterprises, followed by cloud migration, cybersecurity, Internet of Things deployments and IT cost optimisation. The report said organisations are increasingly investing in AI advisory services, platform integration, governance, engineering talent and cloud infrastructure as AI adoption expands beyond pilot projects.
However, the report also points to execution challenges. Only 12% of Indian organisations have a fully consolidated enterprise-wide view of IT spending, while 63% cited fragmented data across systems and tools as the biggest obstacle to improving IT cost intelligence. Just under half have formal processes to quickly reallocate technology budgets as business priorities change.