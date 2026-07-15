India emerges as strategic AI transformation market for IT firms alongside global business

India is increasingly emerging as a strategic market for artificial intelligence-led transformation for the country's largest IT services companies, with executives at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCLTech and LTIMindtree highlighting rising domestic opportunities alongside their global businesses as Indian enterprises step up investments in AI, cloud and cybersecurity.

The shift comes as Indian companies are moving beyond experimentation with AI and expanding enterprise technology spending. A Cognizant-Dun & Bradstreet study showed that that 80% of Indian organisations are investing in technology primarily to drive revenue growth, with AI-driven automation, cloud migration and cybersecurity ranking among the top technology priorities over the next 12 months.

The country's largest IT services firms also reported stronger growth in their India business during the June quarter than in many overseas markets.

TCS reported India as its fastest-growing geography. The domestic market accounted for 2.2% of revenue in the June quarter, growing 10.6% quarter-on-quarter and 13.8% year-on-year, making it the company's fastest-growing geography in Q1 FY27

Meanwhile, HCLTech reported that India contributed 3.3% of its services revenue mix in the first quarter, with constant-currency revenue from the market growing 16.9% year-on-year, the fastest among all its geographies.

Speaking after the results, Chief Executive Officer C Vijayakumar said India is becoming an important AI opportunity for the company, citing its recent investment in sovereign AI startup Sarvam and plans to build AI infrastructure.