Luxury Cars, Scotch among UK goods set to get cheaper under India-UK trade deal

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), and the Agreement on Social Security—also referred to as the Double Contribution Convention (DCC)— signed between India and the United Kingdom came into force on Wednesday (July 15, 2026).

"With the coming into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the Agreement on Social Security, our economic linkages are going to get even deeper. Together, these agreements translate our shared ambition into tangible opportunities for our people," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"The CETA will give fresh momentum to our farmers, entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Several vibrant sectors will gain stronger access to the UK market. It will also deepen cooperation in technology, professional services and innovation, while supporting greater mobility for skilled Indian talent. The social security agreement will provide invaluable support to Indian professionals working temporarily in the UK and strengthen the competitiveness of Indian enterprises," he added.

Under the CETA, India will reduce tariffs on a large number of British products over a phased period, while the UK will eliminate tariffs on almost all Indian exports.

Among the products that are expected to become cheaper in India are premium Scotch whisky and gin, as import duties on these products will be reduced in phases.

The tariff on whisky, currently 150 per cent, will be brought down to 75 per cent initially and further reduced to 40 per cent over the next decade, making imported British spirits more affordable.

Luxury automobiles manufactured in the UK are also expected to become less expensive. Import duties on a specified quota of British cars are set to decline gradually, potentially lowering prices of brands such as Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley, Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce.