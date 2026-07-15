Rs 62,500 crore mobile phone manufacturing scheme okayed to boost production, exports

NEW DELHI: In a bid to make India a global hub for mobile phone manufacturing, the government has approved the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) with a budgetary outlay of Rs 62,500 crore. The scheme will be implemented over five years, from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31. Under the MPMS, manufacturers will receive incentives ranging from 2.25% to 5% on eligible sales of mobile phones made in India.

An additional incentive of up to 1.5% will be provided for sourcing key components and sub-assemblies domestically. Indian brands involved in product design and research and development (R&D) will also receive an extra 3% incentive on eligible sales. The government expects the scheme to help produce mobile phones worth around Rs 39 lakh crore during its five-year period. It is also expected to boost exports and create nearly 60,000 direct jobs, supporting economic growth and employment.