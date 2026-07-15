SBI Funds Management sails through on day 2, subscribed 2.77 times

The country’s largest asset manager aims to raise Rs 9,795 crore through the IPO, which opened on Tuesday and will close on Thursday. The issue size was earlier planned at Rs 11,693 crore, but was reduced after SBI last week raised Rs 1,655 crore from a group of investors.

SBI Funds has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 545–Rs 574 per equity share. The public issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 20.37 crore equity shares.

Backed by its joint promoters, State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi Asset Management, the company benefits from SBI's extensive domestic distribution network and Amundi's global asset management expertise, said Anand Rathi Research Team in a note.

“At the upper price band, the company is valuing at P/E at 38.1x and EV/EBITDA of 33.6x with to its FY26 earnings and market cap of Rs 116,913.9 crore post issue of equity shares. We believe that the IPO is fully priced and recommend a “Subscribe” rating to the IPO,” said Anand Rathi.

Analysts at Ventura said that SBI Funds benefits from a strong SIP franchise, with 16.21 million live SIPs, monthly SIP inflows of around Rs 4,060 crore and SIP assets under management of nearly Rs 1.73 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026. They stated that the partnership with Amundi strengthens SBI AMC’s investment, technology and international capabilities.