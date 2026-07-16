Wipro revenue, profit flat in Q1as weak discretionary spending continues to weigh

IT services player Wipro on Thursday reported flat revenue and profit growth on year as the company continues to face headwinds in discretionary spending and delays in deal conversations.

The company guided for IT services revenue in the September quarter to be in the range of $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion, translating to sequential growth guidance of negative 1.5% to positive 0.5% in constant currency terms.

“The demand situation in the market has not changed. If I look at our pipeline, it is mostly on cost optimisation and vendor consolidation. Clients are taking the cost out for a lot of investments going into AI. So, the discretionary spend is becoming more intense, and it is also something that we are watching now. That reflects our Q2 guidance,” said Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, during the post-earnings press conference.

For the June quarter, Wipro reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3,352 crore, up 1% year-on-year but down 4.7% sequentially.

Revenue from the IT services business stood at Rs 24,480 crore during the quarter, rising 1% year-on-year but declining 1.4% sequentially in reported currency. In constant currency terms, IT services revenue grew 0.9% year-on-year and fell 1.2% sequentially.

The operating margin for the IT services business fell 130 basis points sequentially and 120 basis points from a year ago to 16%.

Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said the margin decline was driven by the impact of salary increases, the ramp-up of large deals won earlier and ongoing investments in AI.

“We remain focused on returning to our previously stated narrow band of 17-17.5% over the next few quarters,” she said.