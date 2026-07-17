Business

Central Bank of India profit rises 13% to Rs1,324 cr on loan growth, better margin

Total income of the city-based bank rose to Rs 10,678 crore during the quarter from Rs10,360 crore, driven by higher interest income
Central Bank of India operating profit declined to Rs2,186 crore from Rs2,304 crore in the year-ago period
Central Bank of India operating profit declined to Rs2,186 crore from Rs2,304 crore in the year-ago period
ENS Economic Bureau
Updated on
2 min read

Mid-sized public sector lender Central Bank of India has reported a 13.3% growth in net income at Rs1,324 crore in the June quarter, driven by better asset quality and robust loans growth.

 Total income of the city-based bank rose to Rs 10,678 crore during the quarter from Rs10,360 crore, driven by higher interest income, which rose to Rs9,691 crore from Rs8,589 crore, a growth of  15.70% in the June quarter of FY26. Its operating profit declined to Rs2,186 crore from Rs2,304 crore in the year-ago period due to rise in operating cost.

 The better bottom line comes despite the bank seeing its key profitability metric net interest margin inching down to 3.06% but this was offset by an improvement in cost-to-income ratio and cost of funds, as well as credit cost, which respectively declined to 55.40% from  55.30%, to 4.60% from 4.90% and 0.40% from 0.68% during the quarter.

 On the asset quality front, the lender saw its gross NPAs declining by 53 bps to 2.60%, as a result, provisions for bad loans declined significantly to `346 crore from `468 crore and net NPAs remained flat at 0.49%, chief executive Kalyan Kumar told reporters here on Friday.

 Total business grew 18.29% to Rs8,33,320 crore from Rs7,04,485 crore, of which total deposits stood at Rs4,78,972 crore, up 11.68% and the low-cost Casa deposits consisted of 46.61% of the total deposits.  Gross advance jumped 28.58% to Rs3,54,348 crore, primarily driven by corporate book, which rose nearly 48%.

 On the advances front, Kumar said the key RAM book that consists of retail, agriculture & MSME grew 21.38%. The individual sector-wise growth stood at 23.92% (Rs1,05,523 cr), 21.14% (Rs64274 cr) and 18.03% at Rs71,308 crore, respectively.

 Another key driver of loans was gold loans, which jumped to `36,000 crore, up 89%. Of this, as much as Rs34,000 crore are disbursed through branches and the rest through third-parties. The bank sees more upsides to its gold loan book.

 On the recovery through auction from the bankrupt airline Go Air, which owes the bank a little over Rs1,900 crore, the bank said it will launch the fourth auction of the Thane plot (having failed the first three) next month with a lower reserve price of Rs1,375 crore.

 On the FCNR-B deposit mobilisation, the bank said it could mop up only $8.4 million so far from its domestic branches (as the bank does not have presence overseas) but sounded confident of garnering at least $500 million by the end of the special window. During the rest of the days, Kumar said, the bank is planning to open a special NRI deposit drives during the festive weeks, to meet the target.

Central Bank of India