Indian markets buck global sell-off as Asia, US tumble on Friday

Even as heavy sell-offs in computer chip stocks and other artificial intelligence (AI) winners dragged US and Asian markets lower, Indian equities rallied sharply on Friday, driven by strong buying in large-cap stocks. Meanwhile, oil prices continued to climb amid the war with Iran.

The global sell-off gathered pace as benchmark indexes fell 6.5% in Taipei, 4% in Tokyo and 3% in Shanghai, with semiconductor stocks leading the decline after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. tumbled 7.3%.

Wall Street remained under pressure on Friday, with the S&P 500 falling 0.8%, putting it on course for its first weekly decline in three weeks and only its third since March. The benchmark index had come within 0.5% of its record high just days earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 40 points, or 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.7%, Associated Press (AP) said in its Friday evening report.

Semiconductor stocks continued to lead the sell-off as investors remained concerned that chipmakers' valuations had run too far ahead of fundamentals. Market participants also questioned whether the explosive demand for memory chips and processors, fuelled by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, could be sustained if AI fails to deliver the expected gains in profitability and productivity. Nvidia weighed the most on the S&P 500, falling 2.8%, while Applied Materials dropped 6.1%, trimming its year-to-date gain to below 105%, the AP report added.

India’s equity market advanced sharply on Friday on the back of heavy buying across large-cap companies, especially IT and financials, as investors turn optimists of a strong June quarter (Q1FY27) show. The benchmark index- NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.09% to settle at 24,334, while the BSE Sensex advanced 1.25% to close at 78,151.

Global cues, however, remain a concern as Brent crude prices continue to trade above elevated (US$85.5/bbl) levels amid rising geopolitical tension in West Asia. The rupee also remains near a one-month low of Rs 96.3/US$.

"Although the investor sentiment remained cautious, Indian markets on Friday opened on a firm note, maintaining stability during the early trading session. The investors were cautious as the US continues its military strikes on Iran, keeping geopolitical uncertainty elevated," said R Ponmudi, CEO, Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth management firm.

