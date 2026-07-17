Promoters increases stake in RIL

Promoters of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) increased shareholding by nearly 0.5 percentage points during the June quarter through market purchases, taking their combined holding to the highest level in more than seven years. Trade analysts believe an expenditure of Rs 8,500-9,000 crore for the additional stake purchase.

According to the latest shareholding filing by the company, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and three children - Isha, Akash and Anant - hold 1.61 crore shares, or 0.12% stake, each in Reliance. Mukesh Ambani’s mother - K. D. Ambani - holds 3.14 crore shares, or 0.24%, in the country’s largest listed company.

The remaining shares are held through promoter group entities with Srichakra Commercials LLP holding the largest at 10.93%. Devarshi Commercials LLP, Karuna Commercial LLP, and Tattvam Enterprises LLP hold 8.06% stake each.

The share purchase comes even as RIL shares are down about 10% in the past one year and 15.66% so far in CY2026, as per NSE data. On Friday, RIL shares surged 2.5% to close at Rs 1,329 apiece.

The purchases were made within the limits permitted under market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI's) creeping acquisition regulations, which allow promoters to gradually increase ownership without triggering a mandatory open offer, subject to prescribed thresholds.

Mutual funds also raised their exposure to the stock. Their combined holding grew by 0.33% to 10.11% at the end of June quarter from 9.78% at the end of the March quarter. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held 17.2% of Reliance while public shareholders accounted for 11.1% of the company's shareholding.