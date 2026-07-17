Soiled rupee notes may soon be history as RBI eyes polymer currency rollout

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to roll out polymer banknotes, with Rs 10 and Rs 20 notes likely to be the first denominations to be introduced as part of a pilot project.

The central bank has floated a global Expression of Interest (EoI) for the supply of polymer substrate sheets embedded with security features for printing polymer banknotes. At present, all Indian banknotes are printed on high-quality cotton-based paper.

Once the material is sourced, the RBI plans to conduct a pilot rollout of polymer currency notes, according to a central bank source. The pilot is likely to begin with Rs 10 and Rs 20 denomination notes.

The EoI, issued on Friday by Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Ltd (BRBNMPL), the RBI's currency-printing arm, seeks an indicative quantity of 68,000 reams of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP)-based polymer substrate—34,000 reams each for two denominations—with each ream comprising 500 sheets.

According to the EoI document, the polymer substrate must incorporate advanced security features, including a clear window with a portrait, metallic numeral, magnetic pseudo thread, shadow image and iridescent patterns. The material should be compatible with printing facilities operated by BRBNMPL and the government-owned Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL).

Banknotes in India are currently printed at the presses operated by these two entities. BRBNMPL, headquartered in Bengaluru, operates currency printing presses at Mysuru and Salboni in West Bengal. SPMCIL, based in New Delhi, operates nine production units comprising mints, security presses, currency note presses and a security paper mill.