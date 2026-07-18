Weekly Review: Gold loses shine as Fed jitters outweigh safe-haven demand

The US commodity data provider Global Trading reported that gold traded below $4,000 an ounce on Friday, ending the week more than 3% lower. The information platform attributed the decline to escalating US-Iran tensions that pushed oil prices higher, stoking inflation fears and reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated.

Spot gold witnessed volatile trading throughout the week, recovering modestly in the final session but still ending with a weekly loss of around 2–3 per cent, its sharpest decline in over a month. The correction reflected a shift in investor sentiment rather than a change in the long-term outlook. Central bank purchases, persistent geopolitical uncertainties and expectations of future monetary easing continued to provide a supportive backdrop, preventing a deeper decline in prices.

"Comex Gold for July delivery lost $91.40 per troy ounce, or 2.23% to $4012.70 this week, the largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending June 26," reported Wall Street Journal on Friday

Indian gold prices broadly mirrored the trend in international markets, although the decline was relatively limited due to the rupee's movement against the US dollar and resilient domestic demand. MCX gold traded with a negative bias for most of the week as weaker global cues weighed on sentiment. However, jewellers and retail buyers stepped up purchases whenever prices eased, helping cushion the fall in domestic markets. Seasonal demand and expectations of stronger buying ahead of the festive and wedding seasons also supported prices.

"While geopolitical tensions kept a risk premium firmly embedded in oil prices, precious metals moved in the opposite direction. Rising US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar also reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets, leading to a sharp decline in gold and silver prices," said R Ponmudi, CEO at online trading and wealth management firm Enrich Money.

Prices of 24-carat gold eased across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata. However, the decline in domestic prices was relatively moderate, supported by the rupee's movement against the US dollar and steady physical demand.

Jewellers reported improved buying interest whenever prices corrected, with consumers taking advantage of lower rates ahead of the festive and wedding season. Although international headwinds kept bullion under pressure, resilient retail demand prevented a sharper decline in domestic markets. Analysts expect gold prices in India to remain volatile in the near term, with global cues, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and seasonal demand continuing to drive price movements across major cities.

Market participants remained cautious throughout the week as they assessed fresh economic data from the United States for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory. Stronger-than-expected economic indicators reinforced expectations that interest rates would remain elevated in the near term, reducing the attractiveness of gold as an investment. At the same time, continuing geopolitical risks and sustained demand from central banks ensured that investors did not aggressively liquidate their bullion holdings.

Looking ahead, analysts expect gold prices to remain volatile in the near term. The direction of the US dollar, Treasury yields, upcoming inflation and employment data, and any signals from the Federal Reserve will remain the key drivers for global bullion markets. In India, movements in international prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and the pace of festive demand will determine the short-term trend, while the medium-term outlook remains constructive on expectations of continued safe-haven buying and robust physical demand.