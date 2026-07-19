Here are the top financial mistakes people commonly make

1. Living Paycheque to Paycheque (No Budget or Expense Tracking)

Many spend their entire salary without tracking where it goes, leading to zero savings or investments by month-end. A large percentage of Indians deplete their salary before the month ends.

Why does it happen: Lifestyle inflation, subscriptions, food delivery, and impulse buys add up quickly.

Consequence: No buffer for emergencies; reliance on debt.

Fix: Use the 50/30/20 rule (or adapt it: 50% needs, 30% wants, 20% savings/investments). Track expenses with apps, or a simple Excel sheet. Automate investing.

2. No Emergency Fund

Failing to set aside 6 months of living expenses in a liquid account (savings or liquid funds).

Consequence: Medical emergencies, job loss, or repairs force high-interest borrowing. Many households lack even 3 months' reserve.

Fix: Start small — build it gradually in asavings account or liquid mutual fund.

3. Delaying Investments (Missing the Power of Compounding)

The classic "abhitoh time hai" (there's still time) attitude — starting SIPs or investments late.

Why common: Focus on immediate expenses or waiting for "perfect conditions."

Fix: Time in the market beats timing the market.

4. Keeping Money in Low-Return Options (Savings Accounts, FDs) & Not Beating Inflation

Parking most savings in bank accounts that often yield real returns near zero or negative after inflation and taxes.

Why common: Perceived safety and lack of financial literacy about equities/mutual funds.

Consequence: Erosion of purchasing power over time.

Fix: Diversify — allocate based on risk profile and goals (e.g., equity mutual funds/index funds for long-term growth). Review asset allocation periodically.

5. Misusing Credit Cards, Taking Unnecessary Loans & Multiple EMIs

Revolving credit card debt, personal loans for vacations/electronics, or too many EMIs (home + car + personal).

Why common: Easy credit, BNPL schemes, and lifestyle aspirations. Interest rates of 18–40%+ on cards/loans are punishing.

Consequence: Debt trap and stress.

Fix: Pay credit card bills in full every month. Avoid loans for depreciating assets or consumption. Limit total EMIs to 30% of income.