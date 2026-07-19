Here are the top financial mistakes people commonly make

1. Living Paycheque to Paycheque (No Budget or Expense Tracking)
Many spend their entire salary without tracking where it goes, leading to zero savings or investments by month-end. A large percentage of Indians deplete their salary before the month ends.
Why does it happen: Lifestyle inflation, subscriptions, food delivery, and impulse buys add up quickly.
Consequence: No buffer for emergencies; reliance on debt.
Fix: Use the 50/30/20 rule (or adapt it: 50% needs, 30% wants, 20% savings/investments). Track expenses with apps, or a simple Excel sheet. Automate investing.
2. No Emergency Fund
Failing to set aside 6 months of living expenses in a liquid account (savings or liquid funds).
Consequence: Medical emergencies, job loss, or repairs force high-interest borrowing. Many households lack even 3 months' reserve.
Fix: Start small — build it gradually in asavings account or liquid mutual fund.
3. Delaying Investments (Missing the Power of Compounding)
The classic "abhitoh time hai" (there's still time) attitude — starting SIPs or investments late.
Why common: Focus on immediate expenses or waiting for "perfect conditions."
Fix: Time in the market beats timing the market.
4. Keeping Money in Low-Return Options (Savings Accounts, FDs) & Not Beating Inflation
Parking most savings in bank accounts that often yield real returns near zero or negative after inflation and taxes.
Why common: Perceived safety and lack of financial literacy about equities/mutual funds.
Consequence: Erosion of purchasing power over time.
Fix: Diversify — allocate based on risk profile and goals (e.g., equity mutual funds/index funds for long-term growth). Review asset allocation periodically.
5. Misusing Credit Cards, Taking Unnecessary Loans & Multiple EMIs
Revolving credit card debt, personal loans for vacations/electronics, or too many EMIs (home + car + personal).
Why common: Easy credit, BNPL schemes, and lifestyle aspirations. Interest rates of 18–40%+ on cards/loans are punishing.
Consequence: Debt trap and stress.
Fix: Pay credit card bills in full every month. Avoid loans for depreciating assets or consumption. Limit total EMIs to 30% of income.
6. Overspending on Lifestyle, Weddings & Status Symbols
Lavish weddings, excessive gold/jewelry, big cars, or frequent upgrades to "keep up with others." Many a times with borrowed money.
Fix: Set realistic budgets for big events. Focus on needs over wants.
7. Buying a House Too Early or with High EMI Burden
Taking a large home loan before building emergency funds, investments, or other goals (common advice from influencers).
Why common: Real estate is seen as the ultimate "safe" investment and status symbol in India.
Consequence: High EMIs limit cash flow for years; rental yields are often low compared to equity returns.
Fix: Buy only when you have stable finances, emergency fund, and investments in place.
8. Poor or Inadequate Insurance (Confusing It with Investment)
Buying endowment/money-back policies instead of pure term life + health insurance.
Fix: Get adequate term life (10–20x annual income) and health insurance (family floater with good sum insured). Buy pure protection separately and invest the rest.
9. Ignoring Tax Planning & Optimization
Not maximizing deductions (80C, etc.), choosing the wrong tax regime, or missing tax-efficient investments.
10. No Clear Financial Goals or Plan + Blindly Following Tips
Vague goals ("I want to be rich") or investing based on social media influencers/tips without understanding risk.
Quick Actionable Steps to Avoid These Mistakes
Automate everything: Salary → Emergency fund → SIPs → Expenses.
Build financial literacy: Read books like Let's Talk Money by Monika Halan or follow reputable sources.
Review annually: Goals, insurance, investments, and debt.
Seek professional help if needed (fee-only advisors, not product sellers).
Avoiding even a few of these can significantly improve long-term wealth and reduce stress. Start small — consistency beats perfection. If your situation is complex (high debt, specific goals), consider consulting a certified financial planner.