More than 240 units shut in SEZs, EOUs in FY26; many more eye exit

As many as 248 units operating in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Oriented Units (EOUs) shut down in 2025-26, highlighting the growing stress in India's export-focused industrial ecosystem. Data shared by the Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs (SEZEPC) with TNIE also showed that 50 manufacturing units in SEZs and 27 manufacturing EOUs debonded or exited during the year.

Industry representatives attribute the closures to a combination of logistical hurdles, rising compliance costs, tax-related policy issues and intense competition from cheaper imports. Industry players said the growing operational challenges have prompted many more units to consider exiting the SEZ framework.

"SEZ units are required to pay export duty even though the raw material is not actually exported. It is used to manufacture finished goods on which there is no export duty. The Supreme Court has already ruled that export duty cannot be levied on DTA-to-SEZ transactions because the goods do not physically leave the country. However, the government has neither amended the rules nor issued a clarification," said Alok Chaturvedi, Director General, Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs.

A case in point is TUF Metallurgical Pvt. Ltd., which has urged the government to allow SEZ units to procure chrome concentrate and chrome ore from the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) without paying the 30% export duty. The company said the levy has forced its Vizag plant to remain shut since November 2024.

Industry executives also flagged distortions in domestic raw material pricing.

"For every product there are commodity traders in between. Steel prices in India are much higher than in China because of the gap between the manufacturer's selling price and the price at which it reaches us. At the same time, SEZ units cannot freely import cheaper steel," said Atul Mukhi, Managing Director of Cosmos India, an industrial machinery and tools company.