Reliance's Campa gains double-digit share in key markets, steps up competition in soft drinks segment

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd's (RCPL) soft drinks brand Campa has gained double-digit market share in key markets, helping Reliance emerge as the country's third-largest player in the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverages segment.

Reliance Industries, in its Q1 FY27 earnings call, said its beverages business generated Rs2,900 crore in revenue during the June quarter, accounting for more than half of the segment's revenue reported in the previous financial year. The growth was driven by brands such as Campa and Independence.

"We are now the number three NARTD player in India. We continue to have double-digit shares and continue to expand in markets," Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, told analysts. He said the beverages business grew nearly two-and-a-half times compared with the year-ago quarter.

The company did not disclose Campa's nationwide market share. However, industry executives said the brand has crossed the 10% market share mark in several regional markets, aided by aggressive pricing and wider distribution.

Campa's growth has increased competition in India's carbonated soft drinks market, which has traditionally been dominated by Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. Since relaunching the brand in 2023, Reliance has followed a value-pricing strategy and expanded its product portfolio to include cola, lemon, orange and energy drinks.

Reliance is also expanding its manufacturing capacity. The company said it has commissioned part of its greenfield beverage manufacturing facility, which is part of an integrated food park and is expected to add significant production capacity.

The company has begun manufacturing Campa cans in Australia and plans to launch the brand there later this month. Reliance also plans to expand its beverages business into Australia and African markets during the current quarter.

Reliance's FMCG business reported revenue of ₹8,600 crore in the June quarter, up two-fold year-on-year, with beverages contributing nearly one-third of the total. The performance indicates that the beverages segment is emerging as one of the key growth drivers of the group's consumer business.