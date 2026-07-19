Retail investors eyeing pre-IPO firms? Here's how to invest and what to watch out for

As India's primary market continues to attract strong investor interest, retail investors are increasingly looking beyond listed stocks and IPO subscriptions to invest in companies before they go public. Pre-IPO investing, once largely restricted to institutional and high-net-worth investors, is now becoming more accessible through regulated intermediaries and online platforms dealing in unlisted shares.

Pre-IPO investments allow investors to buy shares of a company before it launches its initial public offering (IPO), offering an opportunity to participate in its growth journey at an earlier stage. However, unlike investing in listed equities, such investments are illiquid and require a longer investment horizon.

A retail investor can buy shares of a pre-IPO company either through portfolio management services (PMS) providers, alternative investment funds or specialised pre-IPO platforms.

According to Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder and CEO of Stockify, retail investors can participate in pre-IPO opportunities through authorised platforms that facilitate transactions in unlisted shares.

"Retail investors can access pre-IPO investments via approved platforms that connect parties involved in the exchange of unlisted shares. It is advisable to choose a trusted platform, understand the company's valuation before making investments, and check documentation to confirm that all processes adhere to regulations," he said.

Experts say investing in pre-IPOs is becoming popular because it is sometimes very difficult to get allocation in good IPOs. Also, retail investors cannot invest more than Rs 2 lakh in an IPO.

Invest with caution

Before investing, experts advise retail investors to conduct due diligence on the company. This includes evaluating its business model, financial performance, management quality, industry prospects, competitive landscape and growth potential. Investors should also understand why the company is raising capital and how it intends to deploy the funds.