IndiGo inks MoU with CFM for 1000+ Leap engines to power Airbus aircraft

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, on Monday announced it has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with CFM International for an order of 1,000+ LEAP-1A engines to power 510 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft. This will be the largest single order ever placed for LEAP engines and a record for Franco-American aircraft engine manufacturer CFM.

The MoU, inked at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK, includes CFM’s support in establishing IndiGo’s upcoming engine MRO facility (maintenance, repair and overhaul) and supporting IndiGo’s growing fleet through a long-term material services agreement, including the supply of spare parts, ensuring high dispatch reliability, predictable costs, and world-class support as the airline further scales its operations.

Financial details of the MoU were not disclosed. Willie Walsh, Chief Executive Officer Designate, IndiGo, said, “CFM has been a trusted partner in our growth journey since 2016, supporting a fleet that now exceeds 375 A320/321 Family aircraft. The LEAP engine's industry-leading proven reliability makes it the ideal choice to support our scale, operational resilience and sustainability ambitions.”

IndiGo has been a CFM customer for 10 years. In 2016, the airline operated a sub-fleet of Airbus A320ceo Family aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines. In 2019, IndiGo deepened its relationship with CFM, ordering LEAP-1A engines for their newest fleet of Airbus A320/321neo Family aircraft.