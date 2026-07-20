IOB net profit soars 49.3% on higher recoveries, core income

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Monday reported a robust 49.3% year-on-year surge in net profit at `1,659 crore for June quarter, boosted by a huge 34.3% rise in core net interest income as its asset quality improved significantly coupled with a massive jump in recoveries.

A healthy 34.2% spurt in the core net interest to `3,688 crore helped the bank report a 49.32% growth in net income at Rs 1,659 crore, IOB said in a statement on Monday.

Another reason or jump in bottom line was healthy domestic net interest margin, which rose to 3.48%3, up 31 bps from the year-ago period, while global margin increased to 3.37%, up 13 bps from the year-ago quarter, the bank said, adding all this had the total business of the lender increasing 17.72 % to `6.98 trillion. Of this deposits consisted `3.76 lakh crore, up 13.72% and advances at `3.22 lakh crore, up 22.75%.

Of total deposits, domestic Casa rose to 41.45% and global Casa stood at 41.05%. While total credit increased 22.75%, led by a 35.8% jump in the RAM book 36.49% by in retail, 46.84% in agri and 16.15% growth in MSME.