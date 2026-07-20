Oil eases after Iran says US contacts continue through mediators

HONG KONG: Oil scaled back gains after hitting its highest price in a month on Monday as Iran said diplomatic exchanges with the United States were ongoing via mediators despite renewed conflict in West Asia.

Crude has surged over the past week as Washington and Tehran traded fire, raising fears of a sustained disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries around a fifth of the world's seaborne oil.

Both Brent crude and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate extended their gains after climbing more than four percent at the end of last week. Brent was trading at $89 a barrel after rising above $91, its highest price since June 11.

The latest moves came after Iran indicated that diplomacy with Washington was continuing through mediators, even as it struck Gulf targets and was targeted by US strikes.

"We have received messages -- without going into details -- but the main point is that the diplomatic apparatus has been active in recent days and ideas have been conveyed to us by certain mediators," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told a news conference in Tehran.

Higher crude prices have revived concerns that inflation could remain elevated and complicate the path to lower interest rates, but some analysts argue the broader economic backdrop is becoming more supportive.

"Markets are once again being forced to trade two seemingly contradictory stories on the same screen," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

While the renewed rise in oil prices has injected a fresh geopolitical risk premium into markets, he said cooling underlying US inflation and a softer labour market suggested the energy shock would not necessarily trigger a new cycle of broad-based inflation.

Instead, the biggest risk would come if elevated oil prices persist long enough to erode household spending and weigh on economic growth.