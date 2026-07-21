Crude oil gains nearly 1 pc to Rs 8,014/barrel in futures trade

NEW DELHI: In a volatile session, crude oil prices rose nearly 1 per cent to Rs 8,014 per barrel in futures trade on Tuesday amid persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over supply disruptions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for August delivery increased by Rs 65, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 8,014 in a business turnover of 13,945 lots.

The September contract also advanced Rs 17, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 7,856 per barrel in 982 lots.

Analysts said crude prices gained after Iran carried out retaliatory attacks against US-linked military installations in Jordan and Bahrain following Washington's airstrikes, raising concerns over further escalation in West Asia.

In global markets, Brent oil futures for September delivery were marginally lower at USD 88.82 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for the same month was flat at USD 82.43 per barrel.

Brent was hovering around the USD 90 mark after its sharp run-up, as Iran is fighting a limited war, avoiding direct attacks on Israeli targets, staying away from Saudi Arabia and confining its retaliation to a few Gulf countries, said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities.

He said the possibility of diplomatic engagement, including a proposed 10-day ceasefire, has prevented crude prices from extending gains.

At the same time, Banerjee said the downside remains limited as tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz has declined, inventory remains strong, and refining margins continue to support fuel markets.

"The next big move in oil depends on whether West Asia tilts towards diplomacy or fresh escalation," he said.

Market participants are also tracking developments in the Red Sea after Yemen's Houthis announced an immediate maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia following recent exchanges of fire between the two sides.