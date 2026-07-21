Markets drift lower led by HDFC Bank, foreign fund outflows; US-Iran conflict weighs on sentiment

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Tuesday dragged by blue-chip HDFC Bank and persistent foreign fund outflows.

Escalating US-Iran conflict also reinforced a risk-off sentiment, limiting investors' appetite for equities, according to a market expert.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 58.89 points to 77,649.63 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 22.45 points to 24,216.05.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and Maruti were among the laggards.

HDFC Bank declined for the second day after the lender's quarterly earnings disappointed on the margin front.

Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints and HCL Tech were among the winners.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,121.04 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 0.63 per cent lower at USD 88.66 per barrel.