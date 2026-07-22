Asian shares edge higher after Wall Street climb, even as Brent oil keeps rising

TOKYO: Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street, despite concerns about higher oil prices and inflation.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.9% to 67,511.12, after the government reported that both imports and exports rose last month from a year earlier, as the weakening yen raised the value of both when converted from dollars to yen.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% to 8,830.60. South Korea's Kospi surged 4.6% to 7,061.36. The Hang Seng dipped 0.7% to 24,947.30, while the Shanghai Composite gained nearly 0.5% to 3,882.95.

More gains for makers of computer chips and other companies benefiting from the artificial-intelligence boom carried Wall Street higher. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 385 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.3%.