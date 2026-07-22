International business sustains momentum, contributes over a quarter of TVS Motor's revenue: Chairman

TVS Motor Company expects its international business to hold momentum, with Africa, Latin America and Asia becoming long-term strategic paths to growth, said Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company. He added that their international business has expanded to contribute over a quarter of revenue, with volumes rising to over 1.59 million units last year (FY26).
“Looking ahead, there is a sense of uncertainty and volatility, and at the same time a sense of opportunity, both in India which is a fast growing economy, and in some of our other markets as well. In light of this we continue to invest in technology and new products. Our international business is expected to hold momentum and India's trade relationships continue to open doors for us as we grow,” said Venu on Wednesday while addressing shareholders at the company's annual general meeting (AGM)
TVS’ international business reported a growth of 33% with sales of 470,000 units in the June quarter (Q1FY27) as against 350,000 units in Q1FY26. Having presence in more than 90 countries, it is the second largest exporter of two-wheelers from India after Pune-based Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Region-wise, Venu said that Africa sits at an extraordinary inflection point, as the continent has a young population and mobility needs will only grow. “We believe Africa and also Latin America and Asia as long-term strategic paths to growth, and are now entering the European market as well,” said Venu.
He also hinted at the group’s plan to separate its financial services business, TVS Credit. “Our financial services business TVS Credit has had a strong year. Disbursements grew 26% and the company ended the year with an asset base of over Rs 30,000 crore, serving over 24 million customers across two wheelers, consumer durables, tractors and other products.”
“Looking ahead, the company may at an appropriate time, in stages, guided by long-term strategic considerations, evaluate alternatives including a possible separation of the financial services business to further strengthen and unlock shareholder value,” he said at the AGM.
The chairman also highlighted growing premiumisation and a rise in demand for electric vehicles. Venu said that the resurgence of the British brand Norton has started, and the Manx R and Atlas models have begun production and are ready to hit the market.
Venu said TVS invested over Rs 1,250 crore in research and development (R&D) in FY26, with more than 2,000 engineers working on connected technologies, electrification, and new vehicle platforms. The company delivered its highest-ever annual sales volume of 5.89 million vehicles in FY26, a 24% increase from the previous year. TVS clocked 47,270 crore rupees in revenue and an EBITDA of 6,079 crores rupees, both of which are their highest ever.