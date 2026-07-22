International business sustains momentum, contributes over a quarter of TVS Motor's revenue: Chairman

TVS Motor Company expects its international business to hold momentum, with Africa, Latin America and Asia becoming long-term strategic paths to growth, said Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company. He added that their international business has expanded to contribute over a quarter of revenue, with volumes rising to over 1.59 million units last year (FY26).

“Looking ahead, there is a sense of uncertainty and volatility, and at the same time a sense of opportunity, both in India which is a fast growing economy, and in some of our other markets as well. In light of this we continue to invest in technology and new products. Our international business is expected to hold momentum and India's trade relationships continue to open doors for us as we grow,” said Venu on Wednesday while addressing shareholders at the company's annual general meeting (AGM)

TVS’ international business reported a growth of 33% with sales of 470,000 units in the June quarter (Q1FY27) as against 350,000 units in Q1FY26. Having presence in more than 90 countries, it is the second largest exporter of two-wheelers from India after Pune-based Bajaj Auto Ltd.