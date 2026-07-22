Sona Comstar to set up two JVs with Japan’s Denso to make electric and hybrid powertrains

Subsequent to this transfer, DENSO, directly or through its affiliates, will acquire 49% equity stake in that entity at an enterprise value of Rs 1,750 crore, while Sona Comstar will retain the balance 51% and management control. This JV will engage in the business of air-cooled traction inverters, traction motors and generators and e-Axles for electric and hybrid two and three-wheelers.

Both DENSO and Sona will license intellectual property and know-how to their respective majority owned joint ventures against payment of royalty.

“This partnership will also accelerate the growth of our existing electric powertrain business for two and three-wheelers by strengthening our capabilities across the powertrain value chain and enabling us to serve a broader set of customers,” said Vivek Vikram Singh, MD and Group CEO of Sona Comstar.

Tsuneo Maebara, Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group at DENSO Corporation, said: “India, in particular, is an important region where diverse forms of mobility coexist, and electrification is advancing at significant scale...Through this partnership, we will bring together the respective strengths that both companies have built over the years to provide electrification solutions that address the diverse needs of customers in India.”

Deloitte India, Trilegal and KPMG India acted as financial, legal and diligence & tax advisors respectively to SonaComstar for this transaction.