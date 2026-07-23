Infosys appoints Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO designate 

BENGALURU: Infosys board has on Thursday appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as its CEO-designate for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval. The appointment follows the recommendation of the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee, according to its filing at the stock exchanges.
Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said the board chose an internal leader to guide the company through changes in the technology industry while maintaining its values and customer trust.
"The Board was clear that our next CEO needed to combine the ability to drive bold transformation with the judgment to preserve the values and customer trust that have always distinguished Infosys," Nilekani said.
Dash, who currently heads the company's global business portfolio covering multiple industry verticals, is expected to succeed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh on April 1, 2027. Parekh will complete his second term after leading the company for more than nine years.
Dash has spent more than three decades at Infosys and has held senior leadership roles across customer-facing businesses, delivery and global operations in several regions. He also leads the company's sustainability business.
While confirming the appointment, Chairman Nilekani also thanked Parekh for his leadership, saying he had strengthened the company's market position, expanded its capabilities and laid the foundation for its AI strategy. Parekh will continue to lead the company until March 31, 2027, and work with Dash during the transition.
Parekh said it had been an honour to lead Infosys and highlighted the company's growth during his tenure, with revenue increasing from $10 billion to more than $20 billion. He said Dash had the experience and understanding of the business to lead the company through its next phase.
"Having worked closely with Dash over many years, I have seen first-hand his integrity, customer focus, and ability to lead through change," Parekh said.
Dash said he was honoured by the board's decision and thanked Parekh for his guidance over the years. He said he would work closely with him to ensure a smooth transition and would focus on building on the company's AI strategy, client relationships and existing strengths.
"My commitment is to build on those strengths while accelerating innovation, expanding our capabilities and helping our clients succeed in an increasingly AI-driven world," Dash said.
As Global Head of Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability, Dash oversees a business portfolio spanning more than 12 industry verticals. He has more than 30 years of experience at Infosys and also contributes to discussions on energy transition and sustainable development through forums including the World Economic Forum and the UN's Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance.