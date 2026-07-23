Infosys appoints Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO designate 

BENGALURU: Infosys board has on Thursday appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as its CEO-designate for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval. The appointment follows the recommendation of the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee, according to its filing at the stock exchanges.

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said the board chose an internal leader to guide the company through changes in the technology industry while maintaining its values and customer trust.

"The Board was clear that our next CEO needed to combine the ability to drive bold transformation with the judgment to preserve the values and customer trust that have always distinguished Infosys," Nilekani said.

Dash, who currently heads the company's global business portfolio covering multiple industry verticals, is expected to succeed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh on April 1, 2027. Parekh will complete his second term after leading the company for more than nine years.

Dash has spent more than three decades at Infosys and has held senior leadership roles across customer-facing businesses, delivery and global operations in several regions. He also leads the company's sustainability business.