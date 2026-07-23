Infosys Q1 profit rises 12% YoY, trims FY27 revenue growth guidance

IT major Infosys reported a 12% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,769 crore for the quarter ended June. The company's revenue from operations rose 14% on year to Rs 48,211 crore. Infosys trimmed the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 3% from 3.5%.

The company now expects revenue growth of 1.5-3% in constant currency terms for FY27, while retaining its operating margin guidance at 20-22%.

"We had a one-time impact... with a client decision. There are factors related to what is going on in the macro environment... The upper end of the guidance was really based on if the macro was improving. We now see the macro may improve but not at the level that we were thinking initially," CEO Salil Parekh said during the press conference.

In the first quarter, revenue from operations rose 3.9% sequentially. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 2.4% year-on-year and 1% sequentially.

Infosys said AI-led transformation continues to drive growth, with AI revenues accounting for 8.2% of total revenue during the quarter. The company also reported large deal wins worth $3.6 billion, of which 61% was net new business.

Operating margin stood at 21.1%, improving from 21% in the previous quarter and 20.8% in the year-ago period.

Parekh said AI is increasingly becoming a meaningful growth driver for the company.

"AI momentum is now rapidly converting into revenue, which demonstrates how Infosys' differentiated enterprise AI value proposition is translating into consistent market share gains," he said.

During the earnings press conference, Parekh said AI revenues have been growing at double-digit sequential rates over the past several quarters.

"We saw strong acceleration in our AI work... AI services revenue was 8.2% of overall revenue in Q1. This has been growing at double digit quarter-on-quarter for the last several quarters," he said.