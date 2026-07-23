Massive conflict of interest if airport operators own airlines: IndiGo MD 

Rahul Bhatia, the co-founder and managing director of India’s largest airline, IndiGo, said on Thursday that there will be a massive conflict of interest if airport operators are allowed to own airlines. He also said that, over a period of time, it would actually be against the interests of consumers.

Responding to a query during the analysts' call to discuss the airline's Q1FY27 results, Bhatia said, “We are reading this news as you are. All I can say is that if the news has any merit, one, it has no global precedence, because it typically would reflect a massive conflict of interest, and over a period of time, it would actually be against the interest of consumers.”

He added, “This said, we should just watch this space and how it develops… then we can take a considered view on how to approach things into the future.”

His comments come against the backdrop of emerging reports that billionaire Gautam Adani’s port-to-power conglomerate Adani Group is proposing to get into the airline business and that the government is reportedly looking at relaxing norms to allow airport operators to have ownership of airlines. At present, Adani owns eight airports, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow.