Rupee nears 97-mark again

With oil nearing the psychological $100-mark again, the rupee came under pressure for the fourth consecutive day, pulling it down to a two-month low and inching closer to its record low of 96.86 on Thursday. However, heavy RBI intervention helped the unit close nearly flat at 96.57, which though is just 29 paise off its record low.

The rupee closed the day with 4 paise loss to settle at 96.57, as heightened hostilities in West Asia kept global crude prices elevated. This also had the broader equity market bleeding for the fourth day in a row as foreign funds are back to selling mode again. Since Monday the market has lost more than 3% while the rupee is trading at two-month low.

“The rupee pulled off a sharp U-turn, erasing its early morning gains as surging oil prices and global risk aversion crushed its momentum,” Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst at HDFC Securities told TNIE.

“Deepening geopolitical anxieties, relentless foreign capital flight from domestic equities, and high dollar demand from importers have created a structural pressure on the rupee. Looking at the charts, the spot rupee-dollar pair is flexing its muscles on a powerful bullish trajectory, holding firm above its newly elevated support floor at 96.10 as buyers lock their sights on a march toward the 97,” he added.

The worst day for the rupee was May 20 when it plunged to a life-time low of 97.86 forcing RBI to unveil many a measure including allowing banks to mop up dollars from the diaspora with no hedging cost on them but on the central bank.