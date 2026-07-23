Sebi plans to cut 20% margin requirement for stock trades

Capital market regulator Sebi is planning to replace the mandatory 20% upfront margin requirement for cash market trades with a lower risk-based requirement linked to clearing corporation margins, easing fund requirements for investors in highly liquid stocks. The plan is to introduce a risk-based margin trading framework that can lower margin requirements in highly liquid stocks.

Sebi is learnt to have started a broader consultation process with all stakeholders and is expected to come up with a consultation paper shortly.

Margin trading is a facility that allows an investor to bring only a portion of the fund required to execute a trade. The facility varies as low as 20% of the stock value from own funds or as high as 80% of the same being funded by your brokerage. While the 20 Sensex and the 50 Nifty stocks are most liquid and thus offering this 80:20 MTF (margin trading facility) while other stocks have higher margin requirements, depending on their secondary market liquidity.

At present, brokers are mandated by clearing corporations to collect a minimum upfront margin of 20% from clients to avoid short collection penalties, even though the minimum margin levied by clearing corporations for many large-cap liquid stocks is around 12.5%, comprising 9% VaR (value at risk plus extreme loss margin) and 3.5% in ELM (extreme loss margin), forcing an investor to lock more funds than actually required by the clearing corporations.