Eyeing bigger play in premium segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India unveils 10 models

Eyeing a bigger play in the premium segment, Japanese two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday unveiled 10 motorcycles and scooters for the Indian market, seven all-new models and three refreshed models with new colour options. The soon-to-be-launched models are predominantly placed in the 150-500cc segment.
The product onslaught comes at a time when the manufacturer of Activa and Shine models is in tight competition with erstwhile partner Hero MotoCorp for the leadership position in the domestic two-wheeler market.
HMSI is India's second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer, with total sales growing 17% to 16.11 lakh units in Q1FY27, compared to 13.75 lakh units in Q1FY26. While Honda has achieved success in the mass volume segment, rival firms such as TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have solidified their presence in the high-margin premium segment (150cc plus segment).
Honda also committed to increased localisation of global nameplates in India, marking a significant milestone in their journey and manufacturing capabilities in India.
Honda said that the expansion comes as India’s two-wheeler market moves beyond being predominantly utility-led towards more differentiated mobility choices. While affordability, fuel efficiency, and total cost of ownership remain fundamental considerations, customers are increasingly seeking products aligned with their individual lifestyles and riding aspirations, the two-wheeler maker said.
"India remains one of Honda's most strategic global markets. This 10-product portfolio offers a wide range of mobility solutions. It reinforces Honda's multi-pathway approach, with advanced ICE vehicles, electric mobility solutions, and flex-fuel technologies designed to address diverse customer needs and varying infrastructure readiness,” said Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.
Otani added that they are accelerating their Make-in-India for the World commitment by strengthening local engineering and manufacturing capabilities. “This not only allows us to bring Honda's global technologies closer to Indian customers, but also reinforces India's role as an important manufacturing and export hub within Honda's global operations, while maintaining the quality, reliability, and safety that define Honda,” he said.
HMSI will introduce the new products in a phased manner. Detailed launch timelines, pricing, and market availability for each model will be announced closer to their respective launches. The lineup spans cruising, adventure touring, roadsters, lifestyle-oriented riding, electric and flex fuel mobility, addressing diverse customer needs across multiple segments.
The model unveiled on Friday include Honda ADV 160 - City Adventure Scooter, India's first scooter to support up to E85 fuel, Honda CB 500 - The Honda Heritage Roadster, Honda CB350 Range - Modern Classics, Honda Rebel 300 - Entry Casual Cruiser, Honda Rebel 500 - Lifestyle Cruiser, Honda XR 300L - Dual-Purpose Adventure Motorcycle, Honda XR 300 Rally - Versatile Terrain Conqueror, Honda QC3 - Smart Family EV.
The Honda QC3 will expand HMSI's presence in the electric vehicle (EV) space, where rival two-wheeler firms have taken a big lead. The EV is equipped with a 3 kWh battery, delivers an IDC range of 151 km, with charging up to 80% in 2 hours and 40 minutes.
Mutsuo Usui, Director - Sales & Marketing, said, “Through this expanded portfolio, we are bringing a broader range of Honda’s globally acclaimed models to India and offering customers greater choice across multiple riding categories.”