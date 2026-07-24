Eyeing bigger play in premium segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India unveils 10 models

Eyeing a bigger play in the premium segment, Japanese two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday unveiled 10 motorcycles and scooters for the Indian market, seven all-new models and three refreshed models with new colour options. The soon-to-be-launched models are predominantly placed in the 150-500cc segment.

The product onslaught comes at a time when the manufacturer of Activa and Shine models is in tight competition with erstwhile partner Hero MotoCorp for the leadership position in the domestic two-wheeler market.

HMSI is India's second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer, with total sales growing 17% to 16.11 lakh units in Q1FY27, compared to 13.75 lakh units in Q1FY26. While Honda has achieved success in the mass volume segment, rival firms such as TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have solidified their presence in the high-margin premium segment (150cc plus segment).

Honda also committed to increased localisation of global nameplates in India, marking a significant milestone in their journey and manufacturing capabilities in India.

Honda said that the expansion comes as India’s two-wheeler market moves beyond being predominantly utility-led towards more differentiated mobility choices. While affordability, fuel efficiency, and total cost of ownership remain fundamental considerations, customers are increasingly seeking products aligned with their individual lifestyles and riding aspirations, the two-wheeler maker said.