West Asia conflict to raise costs, dent polyester yarn volumes by 2-3%: Crisil report

Manufacturers of polyester yarn are expected to witness a 2-3% de-growth in volumes in the current fiscal as the prolonging West Asia war has impacted the sourcing of critical crude oil-linked raw materials. According to Crisil Ratings report, the manufacturers are taking cautious step before passing on the increased rate of crude oil to their customers as the price of petroleum has gone up by 15%, hovering around $80-85 per barrel, and they are prioritising volume preservation.

The report also said that the manufacturers will take calibrated approach before raising the price by 6-7% in the near future. This strategy will come at the cost of operating margins, which are expected to decline by 100-150 basis points (bps) thereby impacting cash accruals.

Nevertheless, the impact on operating cash flows will be limited as manufacturers are expected to reduce inventory holdings amid heightened price volatility. Consequently, lower working capital borrowings coupled with modest capex spends will ensure balance sheets remain under control despite some moderation in debt protection metrices.