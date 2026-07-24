West Asia Crisis: Sensex, Nifty fall 2% this week as Brent crude hits $100/barrel mark

India’s equity market benchmarks – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – cracked 2% this week as a sharp rise in Brent crude oil price to $100/barrel amid rising geopolitical tension in West Asia hampered investors’ sentiment. A falling rupee, coupled with relentless selling by the foreign institutional investors (FIIs), also weighed on the D-Street.

Iran and the US had earlier agreed on a ceasefire, but hostilities resumed last week as both countries battled over control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital checkpoint for oil and gas. As per reports, the US forces completed a 13th consecutive wave of strikes on Iran on Friday amid reports that Iranian officials had rejected a US-backed ceasefire proposal carried to Iran by the leader of Iraq.

During the recently concluded trading week (20th July – 24th July), the Sensex fell by 2.68% while the Nifty50 declined by 2.33%. The broader indices - NSE Midcap 100 and NSE Smallcap 100 – fell in the range of 1-2% during the week, highlighting selling pressure across the spectrum. On Friday, the Nifty50 declined 0.43% to settle at 23,767, while the Sensex fell 0.43% to close at 76,059.

"Inflationary fears intensified as the escalation of the West Asia conflict and the blockade at the Red Sea helped crude to cross the $100 per barrel mark. Market expectations for a September rate hike have firmed up with both US and domestic yields edging higher during the week,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

Higher oil prices, which jumped about 10% this week, for an import-dependent nation such as India, are likely to translate into higher inflation in the coming months, exerting pressure on currency stability and corporate margins, thereby impacting overall equity market sentiment. Meanwhile, the rupee, which remained under pressure between Monday and Thursday, traded marginally stronger on Friday, appreciating around 0.07% to 96.55, as a sharp round of profit booking in Brent crude oil corrected prices from nearly $101 to around $96.50 per barrel.