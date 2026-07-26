Brazil becomes Royal Enfield's second home market: Siddhartha Lal

Brazil is emerging as Royal Enfield's biggest international growth engine, with Eicher Motors planning to deepen its presence in the South American country through local manufacturing, an expanded dealer network and long-term investments as it seeks to make the country its "second home market."

Executive Chairman Siddhartha Lal, in his annual letter to shareholders, said Brazil is no longer just another export destination but a strategic market where the company wants to become part of the country's motorcycling culture. The company has doubled its dealership network to 55 stores in the last two years and its wholly owned assembly plant is scheduled to commence operations in 2027.

"Brazil is not a pin on the map for us. It is home. Our ambition is to become part of the country's motorcycling culture," Lal said, underscoring the importance of the market in Royal Enfield's global strategy.

The optimism stems from Royal Enfield's rapid growth in the country. Brazil registered a 71% jump in sales during FY26, making it the company's largest and fastest-growing international market. The strong performance has encouraged Eicher to step up investments in local manufacturing and retail infrastructure as it aims to build a sustainable long-term business in Latin America.

Lal said the Brazil strategy forms a key pillar of Royal Enfield's broader international expansion plans. The company will continue strengthening its manufacturing and assembly footprint globally while expanding its retail ecosystem and rider communities across high-potential markets.

Royal Enfield has also established itself as the No. 2 player in the mid-size motorcycle segment in Europe and holds similar positions in markets such as Thailand, South Korea and New Zealand, reflecting the growing global acceptance of the brand.

To support rising global demand, Eicher has announced a Rs 958-crore brownfield expansion of its Cheyyar plant in Tamil Nadu, which will raise annual production capacity to two million motorcycles by FY2027-28. The company has also announced plans for a greenfield manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh as part of its long-term growth strategy.

Lal said Royal Enfield will also continue investing in its product pipeline, including the phased rollout of the Flying Flea electric motorcycle platform, while remaining committed to its core internal combustion engine portfolio.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties, supply chain disruptions and evolving mobility regulations, Lal said the company remains confident about its long-term prospects, driven by the continued growth of the global mid-size motorcycle segment and increasing appeal among younger riders. One in every three Royal Enfield customers is now below the age of 25, he noted.