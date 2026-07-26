Residents profit from Dubai real estate cooldown amid Mideast war

DUBAI: Just over a year after moving to Dubai, Steve found himself moving unexpectedly up the property ladder, taking advantage of a cooling real estate market amid the Middle East war.

His new apartment is larger and closer to work than his previous resident, but the rent is nonetheless 15 percent cheaper, he said, using a pseudonym due to Dubai's sensitivity on the matter.

When he arrived in Dubai in 2025, "it was really difficult to get a place in this area and the rents had gone up by a lot", said the 35-year-old, who works in the media sector.

Dubai's property market -- a pillar of its economy -- has soared in recent years, buoyed by the arrival of international high-net-worth individuals attracted by the glamorous lifestyle on offer in the emirate.

But the outbreak of the Middle East war in late February has dampened growth. Targets in Dubai came under fire in the early days of Iran's retaliation against US allies in the region.

Even some of its most iconic sites, such as Burj Al-Arab and the Palm Jumeirah, were not spared, dealing a blow to the city whose population is more than 90 percent foreigners.