Shifting focus to premium segment, utilising our global resources: Tsutsumu Otani, CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Not two or four, but a total of 10 models were unveiled by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) earlier this week, as the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer eyes a bigger play in the fast-growing premium and mid-size segment. To expand its product portfolio, HMSI would not rely only on product launches but also on increasing localisation, Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, told TNIE in an interaction. Otani also spoke about Honda’s electric vehicle plans, given e-two wheelers now account for 10% of the total 2W market. Unlike rival firms, which believe that home-charging is enough to meet commuters’ range demand, Otani said that having a robust charging infrastructure is a must. While unveiling the new product line-up, he said that India remains one of Honda's most strategic global markets and the new launches reinforce their multi-pathway approach, with advanced ICE vehicles, electric mobility solutions, and flex-fuel technologies designed to address diverse customer needs and varying infrastructure readiness. He also spoke about increasing localisation, boosting exports and industry outlook. Edited excerpts:

Two-wheeler sales hit a new high last financial year. You expect the growth rate to continue?

In the long term, we remain confident about the growth potential of the Indian two-wheeler market. Improving rural infrastructure, rising personal mobility needs, increasing participation of women in the workforce, and growing demand for premium products are expected to continue supporting industry growth. The industry is expected to continue its growth trajectory, although at a more moderate pace. We remain focused on delivering sustainable growth in FY27. We are optimistic about the first half of the year, supported by healthy domestic demand and positive industry fundamentals. The Important thing for us is keeping customers in the Honda ecosystem. It means if a customer has bought a Honda product, they should use our product continuously, and their product should also be a Honda product.

A bulk of your sales come from affordable models such as Active and Shine. What are your plans to increase your presence in the premium and mid-size segment?

As you know, we have limited products in the premium segment, but this will change. As the premium segment is growing, we are shifting our focus and utilising our global resources. The mid-size segment is also very important to us. Customers are well informed now as they check on the internet about our global lineup. There is more demand for global models in this segment than domestic models. But if we were to import them as CBU, the numbers would be very limited. For this, Make-in-India is important. So Honda will now start accelerating localisation for premium and mid-size motorcycles.