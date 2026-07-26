Small can grow big, but requires patience and risk appetite

Some years ago, a friend’s son wanted to know if he should invest all his investment savings in small-cap funds as they seemed to be yielding maximum returns at that point in time. I told him that returns must be reviewed over longer time frames and not just the last 12 months and also suggested that while in terms of Life-Cycle investing, Small Cap funds might be more suited for a person of his age, putting all his eggs in one basket might not be optimal as diversification is one of the keys to building an all-weather portfolio.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) defines small-cap companies as those which are ranked below the 250th rank in terms of market capitalisation. In the Mutual Fund space, Small-Cap Fundsare those that invest a major portion of their investible corpus into equity or equity-related instruments of small-cap companies. As per SEBI’s definition, small-cap schemes need to invest at least 65 per cent of their total assets in small-cap companies.

The key factor here too is diversification. Rather than investing directly in a handful of small cap stocks, mutual funds spread investments across numerous companies and sectors. This reduces company-specific risk while enabling investors to benefit from professional research and portfolio management. Fund managers continuously evaluate business fundamentals, management quality, and growth prospects before making investment decisions.

Investors should also avoid selecting funds solely based on recent high returns. Evaluating the fund house's investment process, consistency across market cycles, portfolio quality, and the fund manager's track record is equally important.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) can be particularly effective when investing in small cap funds. By investing a fixed amount regularly, investors benefit from rupee cost averaging, purchasing more units when markets decline and fewer when markets rise. This disciplined approach helps reduce the impact of market volatility over time.